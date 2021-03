Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:50 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of possible fire in the 12100 block of 222nd Avenue in Lake Shangri-la.

Per dispatch: This is reported as smoke coming from a detached garage.

UPDATE about 6:56 p.m. — Deputies on scene confirm smoke coming from garage.

UPDATE 6:57 p.m. — Salem Lakes command reports a working fire.