Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status



Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported technical difficulties that resulted in a delay in reporting new COVID-19 data Tuesday.

New data is expected Wednesday.

Meanwhile …

In Kenosha County, 24.51 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 15.5 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, reports Kenosha County Public Health.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 55,022 positives as of Tuesday.