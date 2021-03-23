Agenda: Twin Lakes, Randall special joint meeting March 24, 2021

Mar 23rd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board and the Randall Town Board are scheduled to hold a special joint meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Lakes Village Hall.

The meeting is for matters concerning the creation of a joint municipal court.

The full agenda is available here.

