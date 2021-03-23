A word from our sponsors: Registration underway for Wilmot Jr. Panthers Football & Cheer 2021 season

Note: This is a paid announcement from Wilmot Jr. Panthers Football & Cheer. — DH
Get ready for the 2021 season of Wilmot Jr. Panthers Football & Cheer, a new member of the South Eastern Youth Football Alliance,
Sign up now and get rostered. Registration includes camp and camp t-shirt. Early registrations guaranteed rostered spots and avoid waitist.
Visit www.jrpanthersfootballncheer.com to register and for more info,
Program is for boys and girls in first through eighth grade residing in the Wilmot Union High School District.
Afforadable payment plans are available.
In-person registration also available Monday, March 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 307 E. Lake Street, Silver Lake.