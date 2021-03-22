Kenosha County COVID-19 update March 22, 2021: 14,880 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 14,880 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. There have been 300 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 72,924 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 8,857/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 24.29 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 15.32 percent are fully vaccinated, reports Kenosha Public Health,

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 406 cases

Paddock Lake — 248 cases (1 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 990 cases

Randall — 219 cases

Twin Lakes — 381 cases (1 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 238 cases

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 108 cases (1 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 572,770 positive tests and 2,688,686 negative tests with 6,576 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 55,969 positives as of Monday.