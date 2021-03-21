Agenda: Wheatland Town Board regular meeting March 22, 2021

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m.

This meeting will be held virtually. You can monitor the meeting by clicking her at the time of the meeting. Citizens wishing to make a public comment may submit such comment in writing to smsiegler@townwheatland.com no

later than 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments will be provided to town board members and made a part of the meeting.

Agenda items include:

A presentation from John Gendron, Central High School District of Westosha administrator, regarding the April 6 referendom.

WI DOT response to town’s request for installation of a battery backup for traffic control signals at STH 50 intersections in Wheatland.

The full agenda is available here.