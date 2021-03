The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Monday starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

A presentation from John Gendron, Central High School District of Westosha administrator, regarding the April 6 referendom.

Consider for approval the Fire Department’s request for additional funding for the 1993 Pierce Lance Engine 5214 refurbishment.

Consider for approval the hiring of four Paid-On-Call members to the Fire Department.

The full agenda and packet information is available here.