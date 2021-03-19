Warm-up to begin over weekend

It’s supposed to warm-up again this weekend, just in time for the official beginning of spring on Saturday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Friday won’t be that much warmer with a high of 45, but there will be less wind than Thursday, a sunny sky and no chance of percipitition.

Saturday will be the start of a streak of 50 degree plus highs expected to ruin through at least next Thursday. Sunday and Monday may even creep into the 60s.

The most significant chance of rain in that period are Tuesday, with a 50 percent chance, and Tuesday night with a 60 percent chance.