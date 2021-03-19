Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

Mar 19th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:37 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to the 3100 block of Kings Circle of Twin Lakes for a sounding smoke detector.

Per dispatch: Occupants report no fire visible.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Twin Lakes.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives