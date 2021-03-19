Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

At about 7:37 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to the 3100 block of Kings Circle of Twin Lakes for a sounding smoke detector.
Per dispatch: Occupants report no fire visible.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 7:37 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to the 3100 block of Kings Circle of Twin Lakes for a sounding smoke detector.
Per dispatch: Occupants report no fire visible.
Posted in: Police/fire, Twin Lakes.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress