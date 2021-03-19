Kenosha County COVID-19 update March 19, 2021: 14,875 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 14,875 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. There have been 300 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 72,673 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 8,842/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 406 cases

Paddock Lake — 247 cases

Salem Lakes — 990 cases

Randall — 219 cases

Twin Lakes — 380 cases

Wheatland — 238 cases

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 107 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 571,610 positive tests and 2,679,789 negative tests with 6,562 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 55,799 positives as of Friday.