Local students among UW-Whitewater 2020 graduates

The following students with local ties earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on Dec. 19, 2020.

Tyler Perona, of Bristol, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education

Jamie Tambornino, of Salem, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

Kayla Weidner, of Bristol, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education

More than 846 graduates graduated in a virtual ceremony. The ceremony recognized 86 undergraduates from the College of Arts and Communication, 206 from the College of Business and Economics, 170 from the College of Education and Professional Studies and 222 from the College of Letters and Sciences. Of the 718 undergraduate degrees awarded, 22 were completed online. The School of Graduate Studies awarded 134 degrees, including 125 master’s degrees and nine doctorates.

The graduating class included 61 veterans, 6 international students and 128 nontraditional undergraduate students, defined as students who are 25 years of age or older.