A word from our sponsors: Central HS seeking maintenance employee

Mar 18th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Westosha Central High School is looking for a full-time, twelve month maintenance employee. Click here for a detailed job description.  

Hourly wage rate will be based on experience and a competitive benefit package is provided for this position.  

Application deadline is Tuesday, March 23.  

Interested people should submit an updated resume and letter of interest to Rose Green, HR/Benefits Specialist.  

The resume should include work experience and references. Application materials can be dropped off in the Attendance Office  between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM or emailed to Rose Green at greenr@westosha.k12.wi.us.  

Interested applicants may contact Rose Green with questions; you may contact via email or by phone at 262-843-2321, ext. 265

The start date for the position is mid-April.

