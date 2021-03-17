Kenosha County COVID-19 update March 17, 2021: 14,856 positives (adjusted)

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: Wisconsin Department of Health Services data had another adjustment today that resulted in a decrease in cumulative totals for positive tests in Kenosha County. We are going to return to reporting Kenosha County Public Health reported numbers for positives, negatives and deaths for a while to see if there are fewer adjustments. — DH

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 14,856 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. There have been 300 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 72,557 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 8,858/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 408 cases

Paddock Lake — 247 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 991 cases

Randall — 219 cases

Twin Lakes — 380 cases

Wheatland — 238 cases

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 107 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5 and 6 — DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 570,730 positive tests and 2,675,211 negative tests with 6,554 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 55,645 positives as of Wednesday.