Orders being taken for Paddock Lake Area Lions Club 2021 flowers sale

Photo by Bev Lloyd-Roberts via stock.xchng

The Paddock Lake Area Lions Club is again selling flowers.

One dozen roses all one color, or a dozen roses in a rainbow of colors, or a bouquet of mixed flowers can be purchased for just $18 per dozen.

The flowers will be delivered on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

This is Administrative Professionals Day, but anyone would appreciate being remembered with some beautiful flowers. Deliveries can be made anywhere in Kenosha County and also to the southern part of Racine County.

Orders will be taken until April 1.

For more information, or to order, call: Lions Ralph Myers at 262-945-7906

or Joyce Myers at 262-945-7905, or Lion Cindy Taylor at 262-914-4241.

Proceeds received from the sale of these flowers go directly to help the club provide assistance to those in need in the local community, as well as in

the state and beyond. Lions help the blind, provide eyeglasses for the needy, support local youth groups and local food pantries, as well as helping

to promote good eyesight and literacy.