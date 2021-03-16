Kenosha County COVID-19 update March 16, 2021: 14,901 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: Wait, do some of these numbers seem off to you? Here’s an explanation of a recent adjustment in state reported data. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,901 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 5 more than Monday. There have been 303 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 72,477 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,858/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 409 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 246 cases

Salem Lakes — 994 cases (2 more than Monday)

Randall — 219 cases (1 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 381 cases (1 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 238 cases

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 107 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5 and 6 — DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 570,412 positive tests and 2,672,681 negative tests with 6,539 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 55,498 positives as of Monday (the last day for which new data was available as of this writing).