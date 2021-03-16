Agenda: Randall Consolidated School Board regular and special meetings March 17, 2021

Mar 16th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Consolidated School Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

  • 2nd Phase Return to School Update.
  • 2021 Summer School Proposal.
  • 2021-2022 Enrollment Update.
  • 2021 Referendum Presentation Update.

The full agenda is available here.

The above meeting will be preceded by a special board meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. in the school library. That meeting’s agenda includes Presentation by Lisa Voisin, R.W. Baird.

The full agenda is available here.

