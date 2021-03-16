Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board regular meeting March 17, 2021

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

To authorize the Village President and Village Clerk to sign the WI. DOT purchase agreement for the purchase of Village owned property for Highway 50 right of way use.

Waive the first reading of Ordinance 2021-02, relating to voluntary property attachment.

Approve ordinance 21-02 to create section 29.22 of the code of ordinances of the Village of Paddock Lake relating to voluntary attachment of Berg PL83, LLC.

Award contract to Payne and Dolan to complete the 2021 village road improvement project cost not to exceed 125,715.

