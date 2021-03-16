Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board regular meeting March 17, 2021

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- To authorize the Village President and Village Clerk to sign the WI. DOT purchase agreement for the purchase of Village owned property for Highway 50 right of way use.
- Waive the first reading of Ordinance 2021-02, relating to voluntary property attachment.
- Approve ordinance 21-02 to create section 29.22 of the code of ordinances of the Village of Paddock Lake relating to voluntary attachment of Berg PL83, LLC.
- Award contract to Payne and Dolan to complete the 2021 village road improvement project cost not to exceed 125,715.