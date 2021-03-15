Winter weather advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for an area that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be ineffect until 1 a.m., Tuesday.

Says the NWS:

Heavy wet snow quickly reducing visibilities and creating hazardous travel conditions. Snow transitions to light freezing rain/drizzle before ending late tonight. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch … Plan on hazardous travel conditions for the afternoon and evening commute. Low visibilities, accumulating snow, and ice accumulations will make travel more difficult.