Units responding for crash in Randall

Mar 15th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:01 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash on the 11000 block of Highway KD in Randall.

Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash with injuries being reported.

