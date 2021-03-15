Units responding for crash in Randall

At about 4:01 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash on the 11000 block of Highway KD in Randall.
Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash with injuries being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 4:01 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash on the 11000 block of Highway KD in Randall.
Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash with injuries being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress