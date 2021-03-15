Kenosha County COVID-19 update March 15, 2021: 14,896 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: Wait, do some of these numbers seem off to you? Here’s an explanation of a recent adjustment in state reported data. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,879 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 17 more than Friday. There have been 303 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 72,433 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,854/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 408 cases

Paddock Lake — 246 cases

Salem Lakes — 992 cases

Randall — 218 cases

Twin Lakes — 380 cases

Wheatland — 239 cases

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 107 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5 and 6 — DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 569,932 positive tests and 2,671,549 negative tests with 6,536 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 55,498 positives as of Monday.