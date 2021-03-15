A little more snow accumulation in latest forecast

Photo by ladyheart via morgueFile.com

The National Weather Service has increased the amount of snow it expects to accumulate here Monday.

The latest, local forecast calls for as much as 2.5 inches of wet snow accumulation Monday afternoon and overnight. The bulk of the snow is expected to fall between 1 and 8 p.m., Monday.

This period of precipitation may end with rain and freezing rain into the early morning hours of Tuesday, though little to no ice accumulation is expected.

Monday’s high temperature will be about 35.

Tuesday should be cloudy with a high of 43.