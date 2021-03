/National Weather Service graphic

Snow should reappear Monday hereabouts, but not a lot of it.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for the snow to start about 1 p.m., Monday. After 4 p.m., the snow may be mixed with freezing rain and rain. About one inch of snow accumulation is possible.

There’s another less than 50 percent chance of snow/rain Thursday.

Hang in there. By this coming weekend, high temperatures should be over 50.

