The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday, starting at 6 p.m., in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

Adjourn to Closed Session per Wisconsin State Statute 19.85 (1), (c) Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. 2021-2022 Programs and teacher contracts.

The full agenda is available here.