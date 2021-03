Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:25 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash on the 7600 block of the northbound lanes of I-94.

Deputy on scene reports four vehicles involved. One is a motorcycle.

UPDATE about 2:40 p.m. — Bristol command requests response from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.