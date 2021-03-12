Kenosha County COVID-19 update March 12, 2021: 14,879 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: Wait, do some of these numbers seem off to you? Here’s an explanation of a recent adjustment in state reported data. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,879 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 16 more than Thursday. There have been 301 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 72,217 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,844/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 408 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 246 cases

Salem Lakes — 992 cases

Randall — 218 cases

Twin Lakes — 380 cases (2 more than Thursday

Wheatland — 239 cases

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 107 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5 and 6 — DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 568,902 positive tests and 2,661,456 negative tests with 6,525 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 55,342 positives as of Friday.