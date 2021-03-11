Kenosha County COVID-19 update March 11, 2021: 14,863 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: Wait, do some of these numbers seem off to you? Here’s an explanation of a recent adjustment in state reported data. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,863 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 2 more than Wednesday. There have been 301 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 72,115 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,834/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 406 cases (adjusted down 3 from March 4)

Paddock Lake — 246 cases (2 more than March 4)

Salem Lakes — 992 cases (1 more than March 4)

Randall — 218 cases

Twin Lakes — 378 cases (adjusted down 3 from March 4)

Wheatland — 239 cases (1 more than March 4)

Paris — 97 cases (1 more than March 4)

Brighton — 107 cases (1 more than March 4)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5 and 6 — DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 568,352 positive tests and 2,658,651 negative tests with 6,524 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 55,259 positives as of Thursday.