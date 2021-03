The Fox River in Western Kenosha County is on the rise.

At 4 a.m., Thursday, the river was measuring at 10.38 feet at the New Munster gauge.

The latest National Weather Service forecast for the river calls for the river to creep just over flood stage to 11.4 feet as of midnight, Saturday. Flood stage is 11 feet.

Melting of over a foot of accumulated snow this week is likely the cause of the rise in river level.