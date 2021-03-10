Spring election 2021: Brighton School to host Referendum Community Engagement Hour March 17 and building tour March 13

Do you need more information on the upcoming Brighton School District referendum? The district is hosting a pair of events that might help you.

From a district news release distributed Tuesday:

Brighton School District #1 is hosting a Referendum Community Engagement Hour on Wednesday, March 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. as they continue to inform the community regarding their $3.975 million facilities referendum being held on April 6, 2021.

The information session will be held in person at Brighton Elementary School, 1200 248th Avenue in Kansasville and members of the

community are welcome to attend.

The aim of this meeting is to educate the community on the vibrant learning environments the students will gain with the addition of a new middle school STEM/Ag lab, a special education suite, and renovation of the music/art classroom, while also learning about the building infrastructure, site safety, parking and traffic flow improvements.

Prior to the Referendum Community Engagement Hour, Matt Eggert, District Administrator/Principal will also lead a tour of the Brighton Elementary School on Saturday, March 13 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. for district residents who are interested in seeing the current condition of

the building and the pressing maintenance issues.

If you have any additional questions, please contact Matt Eggert, District Administrator/Principal at meggert@brightonschool.net, or access the district website at www.brightonschool.net and click on the Referendum 2021 Tab.