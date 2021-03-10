Applications sought to fill County Board Dist. 23 vacancy

Individuals interested in filling the County Board seat vacancy left by the death of Supervisor Lon Wienke last week can now apply to be appointed.

Here are the details in a news release from the County Board office:

The Kenosha County Clerk’s Office is now accepting applications from residents interested in filling the 23rd District vacancy on the Kenosha County Board.

This seat became vacant with the recent death of Supervisor Lon Wienke. Eligible applicants must reside within the district, which includes the Village of Twin Lakes and portions of the Town of Randall.

A map of the district is available at http://bit.ly/KCDist23.

The individual appointed to the position will serve until a successor is elected in the 2022 spring nonpartisan election. The individual who is appointed is eligible to run for the position in that election.

County Board supervisors are expected to attend board meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Supervisors also typically serve on multiple committees for a commitment of four to five evenings per month.

The position pays $6,526 per year.

Those interested in applying may access the application online at

http://bit.ly/KCBoardApplication or pick up an application at the Elected Officials Office at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol.

Applications are due to the County Board chairman, care of the county clerk, by 5 p.m., March 22 and may be returned in person at the Elected Officials Office in the County Center, via U.S. Postal Service delivery, or via email to countyclerk@kenoshacounty.org

Applicants will be interviewed, with an appointment to be made at the April 7 County Board meeting.

For more information, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at 262-653-2552.