Units responding for crash in Paris

Mar 9th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:20 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to the 700 block of 172nd Avenue in Paris for a crash.

Per dispatch: Deputies are already on the scene. Two vehicles involved.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives