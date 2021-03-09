United responding got crash in Bristol

Mar 9th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:33 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 12400 block of Highway C in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Deputies already on scene. Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

