The Salem School District Education Review Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m., in the intermediate library at the school. Public access to allow for social distancing will be in the Large Group Instruction Room.

It is possible that a quorum of board members may be present, as a board member who is not an official member of a committee may attend. No board action will be taken at the Committee Meeting.

The sole agenda item is: Full Day 4K Choice Option.