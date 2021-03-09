Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole March 10, 2021

Mar 9th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m., at Village Hall.

A video recording of the meeting will be posted to the village’s YouTube page sometime after the completion of the meeting.

Agenda items include:

  • Presentation from Westosha Central High School on the upcoming referendum.
  • Discussion: Wisconsin DOT land acquisition.
  • Discussion: Petition for voluntary property attachment.
  • Discussion: Brass Ball historical site.
  • Discussion: Right-of-way vacation and resolution.
  • Discussion: 2021 road improvement project.

The full agenda is available here.

