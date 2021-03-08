Warm days ahead

The bulk of this work week should be warmer than you might expect for early to mid March in southeastern Wisconsin, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

High temperatures through Thursday should be over 50, with lows above freezing.

The warmest day looks to be Tuesday, when the high will be over 60.

Rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday to cut into your enjoyment of the warm outdoors.

Temperatures will dip some starting Friday and there’s even a slight chance of rain and snow showers for Sunday at this point.