Salem Lakes OKs bid for 2021 road program

Mar 8th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
/From a village of Salem Lakes document

The Salem Lakes Village Board has awarded a bid for the 2021 Street Rehabilitation Program.

This year’s program will focus on:

  • 102nd Street west of Highway B.
  • 106th Street and 292nd Avenue east of Highway B.
  • 118th Street east of 231st Court. Work in this area includes a storm sewer that is going to be installed to help with flooding in the Voltz Lake area, said village administrator Michael Murdock.

The bid from Payne & Dolan, Inc. in the amount of $493,996 was approved unanimously by the board at its February meeting. Payne & Dolan’s bid was the lowest of three submitted.

