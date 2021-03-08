Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha business board meeting March 9, 2021

The Central High School District of Westosha board is scheduled to hold a business meeting on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m., in the school’s all-purpose room.

The board also is scheduled to meet in closed session at 4:45 p.m. to discuss and take action, if appropriate, on support staff compensation and the staff benefit plan.

Among the agenda items for the regular meeting are:

Referendum Update and Community Meeting Dates.

Professional and Administrative Contract Timeline for 2021-22.

2020-21 End-of-Year Activities.

The full agenda is available here.