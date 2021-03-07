County Executive Jim Kreuser says he won’t run for re-election

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser announced Sunday that his current term will be his last in that office as he is retiring.

The following is Kreuser’s statement distributed to the public Sunday:

For nearly 35 years, it has been my honor to work in service to our community. My career began in Kenosha County government, led me to represent this area in the State Legislature and circled back to be your Kenosha County Executive. Serving as Kenosha County Executive has

been the most fulfilling job of my career. It has been an honor to work with so many highly qualified and quality people during my 13-year tenure. Many best practices have been instituted and many fine projects have been completed by our county team.

We recently made the decision as a family — just as we did when I first entered elected office back in 1993 — that I will be retiring at the end of my current term of office. My wife, Jane, and I will spend more time with our family and start to check off those boxes on our bucket list. Yes, we plan on frequent visits to see our sons, Jim and Justin, and we are looking forward to trekking through various National Parks.

I once heard a sermon by an engaging clergyman who surprisingly announced his retirement — he stated, ‘Leave the party when you’re still having fun and the people wish you wouldn’t go.’ I believe it is important to announce now in order to allow interested candidates for Kenosha County Executive to have adequate time to decide and to discuss with the people of this great County what their vision is for the future.

Please know that since being sworn into this office, I wake up every day thinking of how I can serve the residents of Kenosha County to the best of my abilities — and I continue that pledge to do so through the end of my term on April 18, 2022.

Thank you all for the privilege of serving as your Kenosha County Executive since 2008.”