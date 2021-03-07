Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting March 7, 2021

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday, starting at 6 p.m.

This meeting will be conducted via Zoom for Board of Trustees and Village Staff. The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube for public viewing. It can be accessed by clicking here at the time of the meeting or after. If you have any questions, call the Clerk’s Office at 262-843-2313.

Among the agenda items are:

Westosha Central High School District Administrator, John Gendron, April 2021 referendum presentation.

Consideration and possible action regarding a request for an appeal from the provisions of the Village’s sex offender residency restrictions: Jeffrey Spencer, Silver Lake.

Discussion and possible action regarding policy for action to address alleged sex offender residency violations.

Discussion and possible action on a request for a change to the chicken ordinance, lowering the square footage requirement, from James Roy, Trevor.

Discussion and possible action on a payment to KABA, in the amount of $721,200.00, for the square footage and relocation reimbursements for the completion of the Stabio and Advent buildings, per the Second Amendment to the Developer Agreement for the Salem Lakes Business Park.

Discussion and possible action on Resolution No. 2021.03-39, a resolution affirming the standards and rules of a face covering “mask” at all Village of Salem Lakes facilities, as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The full agenda is available here.