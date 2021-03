Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:53 a.m., Western Kenosha County fire departmetns are responding to a request for mutual aid from the Burlington Fire Department for a brush fire in the 6500 block of Wheatland Road in Burlington.

Due to respond are:

Randall Fire Department with a tender (water tanker).

Town of Wheatland Fire Department with a chief.

UPDATE 11:16 a.m. — Wheatland FD requested to also respond with its UTV.