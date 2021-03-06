Agenda: Wheatland Town Board regular meeting March 8, 2021

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday, starting at 6 p.m.

The town board is meeting virtually. The meeting will be accessible for public monitoring by clicking this link at the time of the meeting. Citizens wishing to make a public comment may submit such comment in writing to smsiegler@townwheatland.com no later than 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments will be provided to Town Board members and made a part of the

meeting.

Agenda items include:

Requests from Craig S. Tripp & Lori M. Shuttenhelm, 5808 352nd Ave. (Owner), Craig S. Tripp (Agent) regarding Tax Parcel #95-4-219-343-0900: Request to rezone from A-2 General Agricultural District & C-1 Lowland Resource Conservancy District to A-2, R-2 Suburban Single-Family Residential & C-1 and Certified Survey Map to create three additional parcels.

Discussion on adding fireworks possessor permit fees to restricted fire department equipment fund; a budget amendment; and/or adding funds to restricted; and, drawing from fund to purchase needed equipment.

The full agenda is available here.