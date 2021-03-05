Units responding for alarm in Bristol

Mar 5th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:15 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for an alarm in the 9600 block of 136th Avenue in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is for two alarms in a commercial building.

