Western Kenosha County education workers get COVID-19 vaccine at clinic at Central HS

Over 560 people who work in Western Kenosha County education received their COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic held at Central High School Wednesday.

The clinic was a joint effort between the 11 Western Kenosha County school districts and Kenosha County Public Health, said Dr. Jennifer Freiheit, the county’s public health officer.

“It was truly a joint collaboration that went off without a hitch,” Freiheit said.

At the end of January, when the state Department of Health stated educators would be eligible March 1, the school districts and the county health began planning for the best way to vaccinate staff.

Central officials volunteered to have that school be the site, Freiheit said.

“I am happy that we could host and organize the event,” said John Gendron, Central High School District of Westosha administrator. “It was a joy to watch local educators and staff come in the building with excitement to receive the vaccination. Another great example of our community working together.”

The vaccination clinic was set up in the school’s gym, with 11 vaccination stations. Able to get vaccinations were teachers, administrators, other school staff, bus drivers and others that work in the school setting.

County public health provided floor plans and staffing models and helped guide how the mass clinic would be operated, Freiheit said. The school districts all chipped in with scheduling and staffing. Gendron said Tim Merrill, Central maintenance director, dealt with set-up and Jon Lindh, Central activities coordinator, led participant registration efforts.

Besides the 560 education workers vaccinated Wednesday, some others were already vaccinated because they fell under earlier vaccination groups, Freiheit said.

In all, Freiheit was satisfied with the result.

“It was extremely successful thanks to all the district administrators and especially John Gendron who coordinated all the details right down to pizza and snacks for the volunteers,” Freiheit said.