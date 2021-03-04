Utility work to affect access to 236th Ave in Paddock Lake next week

The following announcement is from the village of Paddock Lake:

Paddock Lake Water Utility and Reesman excavating will be performing a water main extension through and under 236th Avenue, beginning the week of March 8, 2021.

Project Scope: The project includes open cut excavation through the Village road known as 236th Avenue to install a 12-inch water main.

The public and users of 236th Avenue can expect to see temporary lane closures and a full road closure with one (1) to two (2) days. The date of the full closure is tentatively scheduled for March 10, 2021 and is dependent on schedule and weather.

Residents, public and users of 236th Avenue are requested to monitor the Village of Paddock Lake website paddocklake.net for specific date of closure, in addition, detour and road closed signs will be posted to route traffic to alternate routes.

We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause our residents.