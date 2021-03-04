Kenosha County COVID-19 update March 4, 2021: 14,898 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,898 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 22 more than Wednesday. There have been 300 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 71,630 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,855/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 409 cases

Paddock Lake — 244 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 991 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 218 cases

Twin Lakes — 381 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 238 cases

Paris — 96 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 106 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 565,808 positive tests and 2,639,148 negative tests with 6,470 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 55,176 positives as of Thursday.