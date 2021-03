Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:48 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a possible fire in the 25700 block of 93rd Street in Salem.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting white smoke coming from crawl space under house. Occupants have evacuated.

UPDATE 8:03 a.m. — Salem Lakes command reports source of smoke foudn and is under control.