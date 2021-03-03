Kenosha County COVID-19 update March 3, 2021: 14,876 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,876 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 22 more than Tuesday. There have been 300 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 71,522 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,842/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 409 cases

Paddock Lake — 243 cases

Salem Lakes — 989 cases

Randall — 218 cases

Twin Lakes — 380 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 238 cases

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 106 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 565,131 positive tests and 2,634,999 negative tests with 6,458 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 55,143 positives as of Wednesday.