Agenda: Randall Consolidated School Board Personnel Committee and Issues and Concerns Committee meetings March 4, 2021

The Randall Consolidated School Board is scheduled to hold two committee meetings Thursday.
A Personnel Committee meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in the district conference room. Agenda items include:
- Personnel Report / Open Positions Update
- BOE Onboarding
- Staffing Plan SY22
- DA Transition Plan
The full agenda is available here.
A Issues and Concerns Committee meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the Jr. High Conference Room. Agenda items include:
- 2nd Phase Return to School
- Parent Virtual Q&A 1.4 Listening Session