Agenda: Randall Consolidated School Board Personnel Committee and Issues and Concerns Committee meetings March 4, 2021

The Randall Consolidated School Board is scheduled to hold two committee meetings Thursday.

A Personnel Committee meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in the district conference room. Agenda items include:

Personnel Report / Open Positions Update

BOE Onboarding

Staffing Plan SY22

DA Transition Plan

The full agenda is available here.

A Issues and Concerns Committee meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the Jr. High Conference Room. Agenda items include:

2nd Phase Return to School

Parent Virtual Q&A 1.4 Listening Session

The full agenda is available here.