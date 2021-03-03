Agenda: Randall Consolidated School Board Personnel Committee and Issues and Concerns Committee meetings March 4, 2021

Mar 3rd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Consolidated School Board is scheduled to hold two committee meetings Thursday.

A Personnel Committee meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in the district conference room. Agenda items include:

  • Personnel Report / Open Positions Update 
  • BOE Onboarding 
  • Staffing Plan SY22 
  • DA Transition Plan 

The full agenda is available here.

A Issues and Concerns Committee meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the Jr. High Conference Room. Agenda items include:

  • 2nd Phase Return to School 
  • Parent Virtual Q&A 1.4 Listening Session

The full agenda is available here.

