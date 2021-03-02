Wilmot Academic Decathlon team to compete in 2021 state decathlon this week

The Wilmot Union High School Academic Decathlon team goes back to state competition this week.

From a news release:

The Wilmot Academic Decathlon team competes in the state decathlon this coming Thursday and Friday. Although the format is quite different the goal remains the same, win a state championship and qualify for the national decathlon held at the end of April.

This year the 20 Wisconsin teams which qualified for state will be competing virtually from their respective high schools instead of in the Wisconsin Dells. “Everyone comes to realize what a privilege it is to compete and be recognized at an in-person event,” states Wilmot’s coach Don Serkowski. “Having the speech and interview judges in the same room, competing in the Live Super Quiz event, and being recognized in front of your peers, family, friends, and AcaDec officials is very fulfilling and affirming.”

The excitement however is still very palpable among the Panther decathletes. “Their nerves are starting to show this past week, that’s for sure. Our state director Janelle Bailey and all the volunteers are definitely creating an incredible and meaningful competition.”

The team has some lofty goals that seem within reach, which is truly amazing under the circumstances. “I’ve seen a lot of grit, a lot of tenacity, and a lot of support between each of these amazing students. It would have been completely understandable if they just didn’t have the same fire as in year’s past, to the contrary they might even turn out to be the very best complete team our program has yet produced. It speaks a ton about them as individuals”

One thing we’re going to do is have the virtual awards ceremony that starts on Friday afternoon in the auditorium. Each decathlete, like the Wilmot athletes throughout the season, will be allowed two guests to watch the awards on the big screen. We’re expecting to have a few administrators watching as well, and any teacher who has prep time is also invited. We’ll FaceBook Live the event to our Wilmot AcaDec Facebook friends as well, so other relatives and friends can enjoy their accomplishments as well. There should be much to celebrate both as a team and as individual decathletes.

Team members include:

Seniors: Anna Carroll, Iain McCutchan, Meadow Loveless, Lydia Fielder, and Kort Visocnik; Juniors: Sydney Fontaine, Isaac LaRose, and Lulu Cooper: Sophomores: Isaac Keen and alt. Mary Catherine Slagle

This year’s theme is the Cold War.