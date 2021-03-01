UK COVID-19 variant case confirmed in Kenosha County

From the Kenosha Joint Information Center:

Lab results received over the weekend confirmed that B.1.1.7, known as the U.K. variant of COVID-19, has made its first known appearance in Kenosha County, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit announced today.

The individual tested positive earlier in February and has already completed the subsequent isolation period, Freiheit said.

Freiheit added that presence of the relatively new variant here highlights the need to remain vigilent about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the local response to the pandemic nears its one-year anniversary.

“We don’t know a huge amount about these variants yet,” Freiheit said. “That’s why we still need to wear masks, avoid gatherings and socially distance.”