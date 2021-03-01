Kenosha County COVID-19 update March 1, 2021: 14,824 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 14,824 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 26 more than Friday. There have been 300 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than on Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 71,394 negative test results, a positive rate of 8,811/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 409 cases

Paddock Lake — 243 cases (1 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 988 cases (5 more than Friday)

Randall — 217 cases (1 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 379 cases (2 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 236 cases (2 more than Friday)

Paris — 92 cases

Brighton — 105 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 564,268 positive tests and 2,629,622 negative tests with 6,412 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 54,978 positives as of Monday.